Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 3,658 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $59,208,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

