Vicus Capital Invests $203,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $177.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.10 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

