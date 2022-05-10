Vicus Capital Purchases 136 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.