Vicus Capital Purchases 136 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

