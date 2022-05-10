Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

VNOM stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at $402,459,994.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

