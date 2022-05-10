Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

