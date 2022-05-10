Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VPG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,235. The stock has a market cap of $412.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

