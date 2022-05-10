Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $54,579.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 81.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00527875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00098458 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,792.71 or 2.06850437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.