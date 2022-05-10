VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Down 9.6%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.21. 17,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33, a PEG ratio of 186.48 and a beta of 0.82.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

