Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €237.69 ($250.20).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €142.72 ($150.23) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52-week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €151.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.