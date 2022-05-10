Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.28

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 625270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

