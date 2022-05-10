Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Vroom stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,102,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,014. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vroom by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vroom by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vroom by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.