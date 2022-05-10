W Blake Baird Buys 1,000 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRNO traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. 494,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

