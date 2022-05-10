Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 87,973 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. 237,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,454. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.