Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 3.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $93,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

