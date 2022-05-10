Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Walmart were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.18. 7,905,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,910. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.66.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

