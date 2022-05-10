Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $17.06 million and $2.05 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,014,273 coins and its circulating supply is 80,039,061 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

