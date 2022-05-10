Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 over the last ninety days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 170,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,319,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.