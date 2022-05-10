Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $47.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.42.

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 3,354,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

