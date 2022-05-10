Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $54,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.46. 91,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,291. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

