Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,525,000 after buying an additional 308,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.