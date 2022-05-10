Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.90-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Waters also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $11.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,367. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.07. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Waters by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Waters by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

