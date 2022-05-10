Webster Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

