WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on June 1st

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.7275 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

