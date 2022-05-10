Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boeing (BA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – Boeing was given a new $263.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $220.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $243.00 to $193.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $190.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $243.00 to $193.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $214.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $306.00 to $245.00.

4/28/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $239.00 to $216.00.

4/22/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/13/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/8/2022 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Boeing had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing has been facing production quality issues related to its 787 program, leading to a pause in its deliveries. It expects to incur nearly $1 billion of abnormal production costs on a cumulative basis for the 787 program. With its 737 Max getting the final nod to fly in China, a declining air traffic trend in the country due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant does not bode well for the stock’s prospects in China. A few of its suppliers have suspended or reduced their operations, and thus it is experiencing some supply-chain shortages. Moreover, Boeing still remains behind Airbus in terms of deliveries, indicating poor revenue growth prospects. Yet, it remains the largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer. The stock holds a strong solvency position in the near term. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past year.”

3/31/2022 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Boeing was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Boeing was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,754,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,052. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.21.

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.