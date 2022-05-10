Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.04

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 28175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

