Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Wejo Group stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,583. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wejo Group (WEJO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.