Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 143,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

