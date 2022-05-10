Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Welltower stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

