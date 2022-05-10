Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:WAL opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

