Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading Down 4.7%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 26,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 18,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

