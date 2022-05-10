Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

NYSE WLK traded down $4.36 on Monday, hitting $133.04. 1,191,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

