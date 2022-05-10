WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WestRock by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,147,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

