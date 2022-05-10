WHALE Price Tops $3.40 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00010617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $754,150.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00518465 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038339 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,726.94 or 2.02056559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

