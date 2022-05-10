Widercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $771.85 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $771.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 55.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

