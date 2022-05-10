Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18). 23,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 22,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).
The stock has a market cap of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.
Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)
