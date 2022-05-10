Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.18). 23,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 22,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

The stock has a market cap of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

