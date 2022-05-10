WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 18,234 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.74.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

