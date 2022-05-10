WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

