WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 558.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.13. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $237.70 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

