WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.55. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.