WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

