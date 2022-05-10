WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

