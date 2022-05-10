WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

