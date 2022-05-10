WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 438 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

