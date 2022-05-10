WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 214,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.20.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.