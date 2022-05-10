Woodcoin Achieves Market Cap of $15.63 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00006274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $15.63 million and $129,437.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,993.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.96 or 0.07504689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00252884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00727926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00576467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00076166 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005642 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.