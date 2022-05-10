Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

WWD stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.86. Woodward has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

