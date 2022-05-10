Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.50 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.76 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.71–$0.67 EPS.

NYSE:WK traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.94. 576,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.36. Workiva has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Workiva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

