World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.20

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 10047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

