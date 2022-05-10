Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $717.12 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.83 billion and $717.12 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $31,086.68 or 1.00300996 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 283,905 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

