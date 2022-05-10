XMax (XMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

XMax (XMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $856,738.90 and $1.56 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,278.74 or 1.00209058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00101616 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,029,974,917 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.